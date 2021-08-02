The city of Celina has identified a 44-year-old McKinney man as the individual who died after an officer-involved shooting incident in Celina.
Early Saturday morning, the city announced an investigation by the Celina Police Department in conjunction with the Texas Rangers following an incident that resulted in an armed suspect's death.
Celina police had responded to a call on the 100 block of S. Alabama St. at around 9 p.m. Friday, according to a Saturday evening statement from Celina Police Chief John Cullison.
Cullison said the Celina Police Department had responded to a suspicious person call and that preliminary information indicates officers had encountered an armed male in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officers discharged their duty weapon during the encounter, he said.
“The suspect was incapacitated and received immediate first aid by the Celina Fire Department,” Cullison stated.
The individual was transported to Medical Center of Plano and was subsequently pronounced deceased, the city announced.
“As law enforcement agencies often do, the Celina Police Department immediately requested the Texas Rangers to lead the investigation,” Cullison stated. “I have complete confidence that their findings will be fair and unbiased to all parties involved.”
The officers involved were not injured, Cullison stated, and they were placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
On Monday, the city announced that 44-year-old Luis Fernando Flores of McKinney was the individual involved in the incident.
“Due to an ongoing investigation led by the Texas Rangers, no additional information is currently available,” the city stated Monday.
On Saturday, Cullison said the Celina Police Department will release information as it becomes available.
