Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday issued three new executive orders to begin the process of reopening the state of Texas while revising hospital capacity and certain social distancing guidelines.
Under the order, schools will remain closed for the 2019-20 school year. Teachers may go into the classroom for video instruction, to perform administrative duties and to clean out their classrooms.
In a letter to parents shortly afterward, Celina ISD Superintendent Tom Maglisceau and Deputy Superintendent Rick DeMasters said district officials hoped it could resume “in-person” learning before the end of the academic year, but “the health and safety of our students and faculty remain our top priority.”
“Our e-learning platform will continue through the end of our academic year to grow our students academically as well as emotionally,” the letter states.
According to the letter, the At-Home Academic Plan and Grading Guidelines are available on the district website under the COVID-19 link.
“While our facilities will remain closed, and although school staff will not be on campus during operational hours, we remain available to serve our students and families,” the letter states.
As for the class of 2020 seniors, officials remain hopeful the May 22 graduation ceremony can go on as planned.
“However, recognizing that our return to normalcy will be conducted in stages, (Principal) Dave Wilson and his staff are working with student leaders to develop alternative plans in the event social distancing will still be necessary,” they stated. “We will make a final decision about commencement and communicate with students and families in early May.”
