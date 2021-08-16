As Celina ISD enters into the new school year, the district is asking parents to actively monitor their children’s health.
In a Thursday letter to the district, CISD Superintendent Tom Maglisceau said CISD is kicking off the year welcoming over 100 new staff members and expecting over 500 new students.
As the district begins a second school year in the midst of a pandemic, Maglisceau said CISD is continuing to monitor the health of the community. He said the administration worked with the health services team to review and finalize protocols for the school year.
“Masks or face coverings are not required for Celina ISD students or staff, but certainly individuals may wear a mask or face covering if they choose to do so,” Maglisceau stated.
The district has said no student or staff member will be treated differently based on their choice to wear or not wear a face covering.
CISD’s COVID-19 and general illness policies for the 2021-22 school year pertain to on-campus instruction, extracurricular sports and activities and any other activities students must complete, the district said.
According to a document stating the district’s policy, those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and consult a physician as necessary.
“Parents must ensure they do not send a child to school if the child has COVID-19 symptoms or is test-confirmed with COVID-19 until the conditions for readmission are met,” the district stated.
Students and staff who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or who test positive will be excluded from in-person activities until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result, they have a note from a healthcare provider that indicates an alternate diagnosis and clears the individual to return or 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms, they are fever-free for 24 hours without fever medication and they have improved respiratory symptoms.
If someone who has been in school has a test-confirmed case of COVID-19, the district is required to notify the local health department, CISD stated. The district said it must submit a weekly report to the Texas Department of State Health Services regarding any teacher, staff member, student or visitor at a school testing positive for COVID-19.
The district has also said it will not be contact tracing for COVID-19 at this time.
“Given the data from 2020-21 showing very low COVID-19 transmission rates in a classroom setting, as well as data demonstrating lower transmission rates among children, school systems are not required to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing,” CISD stated.
However, CISD said it will notify a student’s parents if they are made aware that the student had close contact with a COVID-19-positive person. Parents can choose to keep their student home during the recommended stay-at-home period of 10 days if their child had close contact with a COVID-19-positive person, but compulsory attendance requirements still have to be met, CISD has said.
“Parents opting to keep their students home due to close contact must report this decision to the school nurse,” the district stated. “During the exclusion period, CISD will provide academic and social-emotional support consistent with procedures for students with other illnesses that require a prolonged absence.”
Compulsory attendance requirements state that students must attend classes at least 90% of the time to get credit. A student who attends at least 75% of the time but less than 90% can receive credit for the class if they complete a plan approved by the school principal that allows the student to fulfill instructional requirements.
“If a student attends fewer than 75% of the class days or does not complete the principal-approved plan, then the attendance review committee will determine whether there are extenuating circumstances for the absences and how the student can regain credit or a final grade,” CISD stated.
In his letter, Maglisceau said visitors are asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, and any visitor who has tested positive for COVID-19, been diagnosed or has symptoms of COVID-19 must remain off campus until they meet the readmission criteria.
“At this time, our building principals have the final discretion regarding visitor protocol for their campuses,” Maglisceau stated.
The first day of school is Wednesday.
