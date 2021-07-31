Celina ISD parents have the option to decide if their children will repeat a grade or retake a high school course for the upcoming school year.
As a result of newly enacted legislation authored by Texas Sen. Angela Paxton, parents can request for their child to repeat a course or grade taken during the previous school year. SB 1697, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 16, amended state law to allow parents and guardians to choose for students to repeat a grade or retake a high school course.
As a result, parents can opt for their child to repeat pre-kindergarten or kindergarten and have students in grades one through three repeat the grade they were enrolled in for the previous year. Those options are now permanent, according to the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
However, the ability to repeat a grade or course for fourth grade and up is only available for the upcoming school year. Students in grades four through eight can repeat a grade while high school students have the option to repeat a course that they were enrolled in during the 2020-21 school year.
A page on the TEA website dedicated to the bill counsels parents that repeating a course might be right for students in grades one through eight if they struggled with being virtual for most of the year. It also counsels parents that repeating one or more high school courses might be right for students if they struggled in a foundational course and are worried about being successful in higher level courses.
“As I read, it's especially those students that were virtual most of the year, that possibly didn't do as well learning virtually,” said Lori Sitzes, assistant superintendent for instruction and technology with Celina ISD. “Of course, we know some students really flourished with the virtual learning, but there were some that struggled with that type of learning, so we have posted that on our website and are waiting to see if parents are interested in that.”
Sitzes said she isn’t sure how many parents might take advantage of the option.
“Of course, being a fast-growth district, we could have parents, students, that are new to our district moving in,” she said.
According to the TEA website, parents who choose to make the change must make a request in writing to their school principal before the start of the school year, which for Celina ISD is Aug. 18. The TEA has provided a form on its website for parents to use.
Sitzes said many students who attended virtually in the previous year came back in person.
“So we do feel like having kids back to in person instruction this year, we’ll just be able to help those students even more that were struggling,” she said. “And again, we had many students that were doing virtual that were very successful, but we're just confident with hard work and our teachers doing what they always do to support our students, that we'll be able to just continue to meet those students where they are and where they need to be.”
