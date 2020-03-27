Collin County Judge Chris Hill issued a “stay-at-home” executive order Tuesday morning.
The order is effective immediately and lasts for seven days unless continued by the Collin County commissioners.
According to the order, all persons in Collin County are ordered to stay home, except for travel related to essential activities. Specifically noted in the order is that entertainment activities are not considered essential.
Unlike Dallas County’s “shelter in place” order effective Monday, Hill said the new Collin County allows all businesses to remain open as long as they follow the guidelines set forth by the government, including taking actions “necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to increase social distancing in the normal course of business activities, and to provide for a safe and healthy work environment.” This includes keeping people six feet apart and no more than 10 working together at once.
“Any business that cannot operate according to guidelines can’t stay open unless they can make changes to their model of business to bring themselves into compliance,” Hill said during a county press conference.
The order states that businesses must increase social distancing in the normal course of business activities. “Social distancing is generally understood to mean staying at least six feet away from other people, avoiding mass gatherings, working from home if possible, canceling or postponing large meetings, and not shaking hands. Where social distancing is not possible in the normal course of business activities, extreme care should be taken to reduce the risk of exposure to, and transmittal of, germs and COVID-19,” the order states.
“I want to make it clear that all businesses, all jobs and all workers are essential to the financial health of our local economy and therefore are essential to the financial health and well-being of Collin County citizens,” Hill said, quoting the order. “Persons who are employed need to stay employed; persons who are not employed need to gain employment; businesses that are able to remain open need to remain open.”
Celina adopted its own stay-at-home order Tuesday evening, the second mayoral declaration of local state of disaster,
Effective Wednesday night and for seven days after unless continued by council or terminated by the mayor, those living within the city are ordered to stay at their residence except for essential activities, travel to businesses outside of Celina, provide essential governmental functions or operate essential businesses. Essential activities include, tasks essential to health and safety (obtaining medical supplies, seeing a doctor, etc.); buying food, household products, etc.; engage in outdoor activity while following six-foot rule (use of public playground equipment is prohibited); perform work at an essential business; or care for a family member or pet in another household. Essential businesses include healthcare, government, education, retail (grocery, gas, etc.), nonprofit, operations (mail, garbage collection, etc.), news media, and childcare. Visit celina-tx.gov/coronavirus to read the full order.
Celina Mayor Sean Terry made a plea after Tuesday’s press conference in a Facebook live video for residents to take ownership for their own part in slowing the spread of the virus and not depend on the government to tell them how,
“It’s real easy to sit out there and say you need to do this or you need to do that. If we as citizens don’t step up and we don’t take ownership … doing the six feet rule or doing the 10 (people) or less, then it doesn’t matter,” Terry said. “We do not have the personnel or the people to be able to go out and so to speak babysit and put these rules into effect and make them happen.”
He said no matter what government entities put on paper, members of the community needs to take seriously
“At the end of the day, if we don’t take ownership and lean on each other, nothing we do will change the outcome of getting this virus stopped sooner. So I beg and plead with you, continue working with us. People, stop pointing the fingers. I don’t care if you’re republican, if you’re democratic. We as mayors have worked our tails off trying to find what the best solution is for our county. Not for Dallas County, not for Tarrant County, but for our county.”
