There are over 44,000 food insecure children in Collin County alone. Hunger can be a hidden issue in any community, so through the month of September, Celina has joined the Collin County Peanut Butter Drive to help fight hunger.
During the month-long drive, Celina City Hall is a designated collection site for regular-sized, plastic jars of peanut butter for the North Texas Food Bank.
The goal is to collect 100,000 pounds of peanut butter by Sept. 30.
All public drop-off locations are listed below.
North Texas Food Bank's Perot Family Campus | 3677 Mapleshade Ln. | Plano, TX 75075
Allen Animal Shelter | 770 South Allen Heights Drive | Allen, TX 75002
Allen Public Library | 300 North Allen Drive | Allen, TX 75013
Carpenter Park Recreation Center | 6701 Coit Road | Plano, TX 75024
Celina City Hall | 142 North Ohio Street | Celina, TX 75009
Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium | 110 Rivercrest Blvd. | Allen, TX 75002
Dr. Pepper Ballpark | 7300 Roughriders Trail | Frisco, TX 75034
Haggard Library | 2501 Coit Road | Plano, TX 75075
Lone Star Oral Health | 5800 Coit Road, Ste. 300 | Plano, TX 75023
Plano Municipal Center | 1520 K Avenue | Plano, TX 75074
Read Between the Lines | 7500 Windrose Ave., Ste. B160 | Plano, TX 75024
Smith Public Library | 300 Country Club Road, #300 | Wylie, TX 75098
The Shops at Willow Bend (Lower-Level Court) | 6121 W. Park Blvd. | Plano, TX 75093
The UPS Store
5605 FM 423, Ste. 500 | Frisco, TX 75034
5729 Lebanon Road, Ste. 144 | Frisco, TX 75034
3948 Legacy Drive, Ste. 106 | Frisco, TX 75023
3308 Preston Road, Ste. 350 | Plano, TX 75093
6505 W. Park Blvd., Ste. 306 | Plano, TX 75093
Wylie Municipal Complex | 300 Country Club Road, Bldg. 100 | Wylie, TX 75098
Wylie Recreation Center | 300 Country Club Road, Bldg. 200 | Wylie, TX 75098
