Peanut Butter Drive

Celina Mayor Sean Terry, second from left, stars in a video with other Collin County mayors to promote the Collin County Peanut Butter Drive.

 Courtesy of North Texas Food Bank

There are over 44,000 food insecure children in Collin County alone. Hunger can be a hidden issue in any community, so through the month of September, Celina has joined the Collin County Peanut Butter Drive to help fight hunger.

During the month-long drive, Celina City Hall is a designated collection site for regular-sized, plastic jars of peanut butter for the North Texas Food Bank.

The goal is to collect 100,000 pounds of peanut butter by Sept. 30.

All public drop-off locations are listed below.

North Texas Food Bank's Perot Family Campus | 3677 Mapleshade Ln. | Plano, TX 75075

Allen Animal Shelter | 770 South Allen Heights Drive | Allen, TX 75002

Allen Public Library | 300 North Allen Drive | Allen, TX 75013

Carpenter Park Recreation Center | 6701 Coit Road | Plano, TX 75024

Celina City Hall | 142 North Ohio Street | Celina, TX 75009

Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium | 110 Rivercrest Blvd. | Allen, TX 75002

Dr. Pepper Ballpark | 7300 Roughriders Trail | Frisco, TX 75034

Haggard Library | 2501 Coit Road | Plano, TX 75075

Lone Star Oral Health | 5800 Coit Road, Ste. 300 | Plano, TX 75023

Plano Municipal Center | 1520 K Avenue | Plano, TX 75074

Read Between the Lines | 7500 Windrose Ave., Ste. B160 | Plano, TX 75024

Smith Public Library | 300 Country Club Road, #300 | Wylie, TX 75098

The Shops at Willow Bend (Lower-Level Court) | 6121 W. Park Blvd. | Plano, TX 75093

The UPS Store

5605 FM 423, Ste. 500 | Frisco, TX 75034

5729 Lebanon Road, Ste. 144 | Frisco, TX 75034

3948 Legacy Drive, Ste. 106 | Frisco, TX 75023

3308 Preston Road, Ste. 350 | Plano, TX 75093

6505 W. Park Blvd., Ste. 306 | Plano, TX 75093

Wylie Municipal Complex | 300 Country Club Road, Bldg. 100 | Wylie, TX 75098

Wylie Recreation Center | 300 Country Club Road, Bldg. 200 | Wylie, TX 75098

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments