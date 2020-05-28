The city of Celina launched its 2020 Community Survey Wednesday, in continuation of the biannual tradition of listening to the community on what’s happening in Celina and what is important.
The 2018 Community Survey was a foundational piece in the development of the award-winning Downtown Master Plan, the 2018-2020 Strategic Plan, the Trails Master Plan, and the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. These plans are lighting the way for Celina to take bold and meaningful actions to protect the small-town charm of Celina, while creating attractive and lively amenities, high-quality development, and sustainable improvements that the community voiced were important.
The Comprehensive Plan is in progress, and the city is taking steps every day to ensure that Celina grows in a planned and strategic way, with character and with purpose. The Community Survey assists in identifying the needs of Celina and helps planning efforts for future projects and priorities, including economic development, parks and recreation, infrastructure, city services, and more.
The online survey will be available on the city’s website at celina-tx.gov through June 25. The 2020 Community Survey gathers information on basic demographics of the Celina community, a SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats/challenges), levels of satisfaction, and communication preferences.
“We are committed to the continued success of our community, and we want to better understand the viewpoints of our growing family of residents and visitors,” Mayor Sean Terry said. "I would like to thank everyone in advance for contributing and providing their feedback as we continue to plan for the future of this great city.”
To take the 2020 Community Survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/celinasurvey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.