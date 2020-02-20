Two Celina City Council seats are up for grabs this year, and five candidates have thrown their hats into the ring. The mayor’s gavel, however, will remain with Sean Terry running unopposed once again.

In Place 4 incumbent Carmen Roberts will face general contractor Ben Hangartner and attorney Wendie Wigginton. This is Wigginton’s second campaign in Celina, as she also ran as a newcomer to the city for a School Board seat in 2016 but was defeated by Brooks Barr.

Incumbent Mindy Koehne and insurance agent Lanford Rodgers will vie for the Place 5 council seat. Rodgers took aim at Place 6 last year in the three-way race won by Chad Anderson after a runoff against Jason Poncio.

Shawna Mathews, executive assistant to Celina ISD Superintendent Rick DeMasters, said in an email that no one filed to run against Place 3 Trustee Jeff Gravley or Place 4 Brooks Barr by Friday’s deadline, so the district’s trustee election will be canceled.

The last day to register to vote in the May 2 election is April 2 (mailed applications must be postmarked April 2). The last day to apply for ballot-by-mail is April 20 (received not postmarked). Early Voting is April 20-25 and April 27-28.

