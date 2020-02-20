Two Celina City Council seats are up for grabs this year, and five candidates have thrown their hats into the ring. The mayor’s gavel, however, will remain with Sean Terry running unopposed once again.
In Place 4 incumbent Carmen Roberts will face general contractor Ben Hangartner and attorney Wendie Wigginton. This is Wigginton’s second campaign in Celina, as she also ran as a newcomer to the city for a School Board seat in 2016 but was defeated by Brooks Barr.
Incumbent Mindy Koehne and insurance agent Lanford Rodgers will vie for the Place 5 council seat. Rodgers took aim at Place 6 last year in the three-way race won by Chad Anderson after a runoff against Jason Poncio.
Shawna Mathews, executive assistant to Celina ISD Superintendent Rick DeMasters, said in an email that no one filed to run against Place 3 Trustee Jeff Gravley or Place 4 Brooks Barr by Friday’s deadline, so the district’s trustee election will be canceled.
The last day to register to vote in the May 2 election is April 2 (mailed applications must be postmarked April 2). The last day to apply for ballot-by-mail is April 20 (received not postmarked). Early Voting is April 20-25 and April 27-28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.