The city of Celina and the Celina Fire Department today announced Eric Everson as the growing city’s new Assistant Fire Chief. Everson, who has served the Celina Fire Department for the past four years, previously held the role of Deputy Fire Chief.
Everson has a Bachelor’s Degree in Emergency Administration and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. As Assistant Fire Chief, Eric Everson will oversee the Fire Department budget as well as the Operations Division of the Department. He will spearhead all training, lead the city’s EMS division and assist with the overall Emergency Management of Celina. Chief Everson recently completed his first year of the Texas Fire Chief Academy and will be attending the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland in the coming year.
“I applaud the work and leadership of Chief Everson and his worthy promotion to serve as our Assistant Fire Chief,” Fire Chief Mark Metdker said. “Eric has selflessly served the people of this community since the day he arrived in Celina, and this new assignment will solidify his leadership in our City and in this Department for years to come.”
“As Celina continues to grow at such a rapid pace, it is imperative that our fire department has the infrastructure to support the emergency services needs of our community,” City Manager Jason Laumer said. “We knew that Eric Everson was the right fight to be the second-in-command for our fire department, and I am very pleased that he has agreed to lead in this capacity.”
