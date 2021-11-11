Dusty McAfee

Dustin “Dusty” McAfee has been named Celina's Executive Director of Development Services. 

 Courtesy of city of Celina

The city of Celina has announced the promotion of Dustin “Dusty” McAfee to Executive Director of Development Services. McAfee has been with the city for three years and most recently served as Development Services Director.

“In his time of service with the city of Celina, Dusty McAfee has helped modernize our development regulations and prioritize our long-term planning initiatives,” City Manager Jason Laumer said. “I am excited that he will continue to manage our unprecedented growth while working to preserve the charm and character of Celina that our residents love.”

McAfee has previously managed Planning & Zoning, Building Safety, Code Enforcement, Permitting, Environmental Health, Graphic Information Systems, Main Street and Animal Services. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature & Language from the Honors College at Texas Tech University and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the Graduate School at Texas Tech University. McAfee has won TML awards, contributed to multiple TXAPA award winning projects, placed in several urban forestry and real estate deal project awards, presented at various conferences, and is a certified member of AICP, a registered Code Enforcement Officer, and a member of the Chancellor’s Council at Texas Tech. Prior to Celina, McAfee worked for the city of McKinney, the town of Little Elm, the city of Sachse, on Capitol Hill, and served as the Graduate Student Body President at Texas Tech University.

