Karla Stovall has joined the city of Celina as assistant city manager, the city announced Monday morning.
Stovall, who began her public sector career in 2002, served as chief financial officer for the town of Little Elm before accepting the Celina assignment. She was previously CFO for the city of Bastrop as well as budget officer for the city of Wylie. Prior to these positions, she was employed as an auditor for Daltile and a senior accountant for Benfield Blanch in Dallas.
Stovall officially began Friday, Oct. 18.
“Karla’s particular expertise and experience will be tremendous assets for Celina,” City Manager Jason Laumer said. “She has successfully steered large and complex budgeting and financial services departments, winning national accolades for accuracy and efficiency. The city of Celina will benefit greatly from her unique perspectives.”
Stovall is a 1994 graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where she received her bachelor of business administration with a major in finance. She returned to that campus in 2009 to earn the Certified Public Manager (CPM) certification from the school of Urban and Public Affairs.
During her time in the public finance arena, Stovall has been recognized by state and local government entities for her efforts in government finance and transparency. With proven results of providing efficient and innovative solutions, her tenure has been characterized by implementing strong operational experience in meeting the demands of high growth cities.
Stovall is a Certified Government Finance Officer through the Government Finance Officers Association of Texas and is a member of the Governmental Finance Association and the International City Manager Association.
She has been married for 20 years and has two daughters in college.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.