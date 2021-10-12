As citizens and officers alike walk through the front doors of the Celina Police Department, they’ll see a portrait of KC Robinson.
It’s one way the department has memorialized the 33-year-old Celina Police detective who died in a car crash in April, along with his 6-year-old daughter, Brynlee.
Now, Celina has dedicated another landmark spot that aims to keep Robinson’s memory alive. On Tuesday, Celina’s first responders and city officials gathered with Robinson’s family for the dedication ceremony of KC Robinson Lane, which now intersects with Glendenning Parkway off of Preston Road.
“KC left a mark on everybody he ever touched,” Celina Police Lt. Tim Hale said. “One of our big things since we lost him is that we don’t want to let anybody forget about him.”
Hale said the idea to rename the street came from the city.
City Manager Jason Laumer said there are intentions to add more to the area, such as a plaque or statue. He mentioned the possibility of adding a QR code that passers-by could scan that would lead them to more information about Robinson and his role in the community.
“We’re forever grateful for what Celina’s done for our family, and that’s just kind of icing on the cake on how much they actually care and how much he meant to the community,” said Doc Robinson, KC Robinson’s brother.
Hale said when he looks at the new street sign he thinks of the theme of the day: memory.
“We will do everything we can to make sure KC is never forgotten,” he said. “And KC’s here forever now.”
