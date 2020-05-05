Residents of The Heritage neighborhood in Celina got the chance at an Easter "do-over" Saturday.
The community’s homeowners association planned its first ever “Easter Egg Dash” event this year, which was to include a visit from the Easter Bunny, an egg grab for children, music and more. But, due to stay home orders, the event wasn’t possible in early April as originally scheduled. Residents still hoped to celebrate, so the event was moved to May 2 and modified to observe social distance guidelines.
“We wanted to find a way to make it happen so kids wouldn’t miss out on this aspect of Easter, and I know a lot of residents were looking forward to doing something as well,” HOA Board President Philip Ferguson said.
The traditional gathering of large groups of children racing to grab as many eggs as they can carry wasn’t possible. So instead, a new method was chosen that would still allow Easter eggs to make it into baskets.
The Easter Bunny “hopped on by” homes in the neighborhood for curbside delivery. Using a golf cart provided by neighborhood resident and HOA Board Member Dan Jackson, the Easter Bunny distributed candy-filled eggs to eagerly awaiting families. The Celina Police and Fire Departments also provided an escort along the pre-planned route for the bunny.
“This was an awesome event and way of thinking outside the box during this pandemic,” CPD Sergeant Sammy Hernandez said. “I want to give a shout out to officers Robinson and Stone for helping me with the event, and thank you Celina Fire Department for participating and letting the community see what we stand for.”
The Easter Bunny, portrayed by HOA Board Member Jonathan Ramos, visited approximately 30 homes in the neighborhood. With the help of the police and fire departments, over 3,000 Easter eggs were delivered throughout Heritage.
“An Easter Bunny sighting in May was so much fun for the kids,” resident Eleanor McCarty said.
Fellow resident Michelle Maple added, “It was a great way to bring our community and neighborhood together and a sprinkle of joy for our kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.