Downtown Development Manager Rebecca Barton provided an update on the city’s Downtown Master Plan during Tuesday’s regular Celina City Council work session.
The plan, which was adopted in January 2019, focuses on five major categories: mobility and infrastructure, form and function, zoning, branding, and events and programming.
Barton said that so far, of the 65 action items set to obtain these goals, several have been completed. These include updated ordinances for alcohol and noise; a Fine Arts Board has been created; the Parks and Trails Master Plans have been adopted; downtown incentive programs have been created; special events have been enhanced; and a plan for the entertainment district has been created.
She said staff are currently working toward updating downtown zoning; identifying parking opportunities; enhancing music opportunities; and bringing public art to the area. Additionally, staff are working with projects to bring 1,500 more residential units to downtown.
Some amenities residents can expect to see include patio space and more murals and signage. Barton said staff are also planning new and improved Christmas programming, as well as a beer and wine sampling event.
During the work session, council members also discussed replacing the grass in the square with artificial turf. Parks Director Cody Webb said the topic has been around for a long time, but the time is right as downtown traffic increases.
“The guys, every time we have special events, they’re constantly replacing sod, mowing three, four days a week, trying to get it prepared for whatever event we’re having,” Webb said.
With plans for the project nearly complete and a bid date in sight, officials are eyeing a completion date around the end of September in order to be ready before the downtown Halloween event.
Webb also cited the transition period in the summer from winter (rye) grass to Bermuda grass when the square becomes patchy while the new grass fills in. He said a switch to synthetic grass would eliminate these issues.
He noted a major concern with installation is the large oak tree on the south side of the pavilion. Webb said installers would hand dig around the 60+-year-old tree to ensure its roots aren’t damaged.
Councilman Andy Hopkins his main concern is the quality of the turf.
“We’ve all seen some turf installed in different places that looks kind of shoddy, and we can’t have that,” he said. “It’s got to be top-notch because that’s the gem.”
Mayor Sean Terry said modern improvements in artificial turf have made it more attractive even for high-end developments.
