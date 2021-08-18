Prepared to kick-off a record-breaking season this weekend, the city of Celina announced Tuesday that its Parks and Recreation Department has been awarded the Better Sports for Kids Quality Program Provider designation by the National Alliance for Youth Sports.
The designation demonstrates that the city of Celina has proven its youth sports programs meet key requirements in five categories – Written Policies and Procedures, Volunteer Screening, Coach Training, Parent Education and Accountability, the city said.
“Growing a thriving and successful sports program is a core value of this City,” Celina City Manager Jason Laumer said. “I am proud of Jeff Davis, Assistant Parks director, and our staff and volunteers who lead our recreation programs that truly make a difference in the lives of our participants and teams.”
“Our fall sports begin this weekend. We have exponentially grown and expanded our sports leagues at a record-setting pace,” Celina Assistant Park Director Jeff Davis said. “Growing this program with careful attention to details and safety will continue to be our priority. This honor recognizes the work of many who provide, what I believe to be, the best sports recreation program anywhere.”
More information regarding the Better Sports for Kids Quality Program Provider designation can be found at nays.org. For more information about Celina recreational sports, visit celina-tx.gov/253/Parks-Recreation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.