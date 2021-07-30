Celina police file
Courtesy of Celina Police Department/Facebook

The Celina Police Department on Friday evening reported that there were gunshots fired near the U.S. Post Office in Celina. 

The department's announcement, which came on social media at 9:48 p.m., announced that officers have control of the scene and an active investigation is underway. 

"We will update residents with pertinent information," the department stated. "There is no threat to anyone in the area."

This story is developing. 

