Celina police, including Chief Tony Griggs, center, visit block parties during National Night Out 2018.

 Courtesy of Celina Police Department / Facebook

During the first Tuesday in August or October, Celina and 457 other Texas communities join their local police departments for a night of neighborly fun in the name of making their hometowns safer.

This year, from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 1, Celina neighborhoods are encouraged to plan block parties or head to the downtown square to get together with others whose neighborhoods don’t have a party. Celina police will drop in to meet residents and join the fun. Last year, 14 Celina neighborhoods participated in NNO and helped collect hundreds of items for Hope’s Door New Beginning Center in CPD’s fight against domestic violence. Donation collection boxes for Hope’s Door will be provided to each block party.

The department will once again collect donations for Hope’s Door (Collin County) and Denton County Friends of the Family. For information visit hopesdoorinc.org and dcfof.org.

National Night Out, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), began in 1984 as a community-building campaign to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community, according to the NATW.

The first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. Since then, it’s grown to involve 38 million neighbors in 16,000 communities across the nation.

For NNO information email Chief Tony Griggs at tgriggs@celina-tx.gov or Officer Chase Guidera at cguidera@celina-tx.gov, or call the Celina Police Department – 972-382-2121.

