The Celina Police Department (CPD) announced Monday it has joined the Neighbors app by Ring.
This will allow CPD to post crime and safety incidents directly to your Neighbors feed to keep you informed of critical events. It will also allow CPD to see posts that you share so they are aware of critical events and are able to respond. The more you post, the more CPD can help.
Ring launched the Neighbors app last May as a free way for residents and local law enforcement to share real-time local crime and safety information whether they own a Ring device or not.
The Neighbors app network has millions of users across the nation and has already been instrumental in catching package thieves, stopping burglaries and keeping neighborhoods safe.
Residents can download the Neighbors app for free on IOS and Android phones.
Once downloaded, residents can join their digital neighborhood and use the app to: monitor neighborhood activity; share crime and safety related videos, photos and text-based posts; and receive regional safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team all in real-time.
Through partnering with Neighbors by Ring, Celina police will be able to: Send alerts to Neighbors about local crime and safety incidents in the area in real-time; request information about local crime and safety situations from Neighbors who opt-in to sharing for a request; and work together with the local community to build trust and make neighborhoods safer.
Like other social media sharing platforms, Celina PD’s participation on the Neighbors app is not meant to replace 911. If you see it report it. All tips shared via Neighbors are anonymous unless residents choose to identify themselves.
Participation in the app does not grant law enforcement access to cameras or user data. Law enforcement can only view content posted by users to the Neighbors app or that they have decided to share directly in response to a specific request.
You do not need to own a Ring device or any other home security system in order to download and use the Neighbors app. All residents are encouraged to download the free app and keep up with real-time crime and safety updates straight to your smartphone.
