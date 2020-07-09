The Celina Police Department has announced the promotion of two individuals, providing citizens and visitors with the immeasurable benefit of the combined decade-and-a-half experience the pair brings to their new positions.
Police Chief Tony Griggs announced the promotion of Cortnie Webb to sergeant and Chris Armstrong to detective, effective immediately.
Generally, municipal law enforcement agencies assign their inductees as patrol officers. With experience and the appropriate testing and interviews, patrol officers can be promoted to detective. When ready for additional responsibility including supervision, the next step is sergeant. This is followed by lieutenant, captain, assistant chief, then chief. Some larger agencies include the rank of corporal between detective and sergeant.
Webb, who holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Texas Women’s University, brings six years of progressive experience to her new position. She spent a combined three-and-a-half years as a patrol officer in Sherman and Celina, and almost three years as a detective in Celina.
In her new role, she will be responsible for reviewing patrol assignments, incident reports, arrests, and other material for accuracy, completeness, and timeliness. She will monitor and mentor officers under her supervision and assist in the implementation of the Police Department’s Community Policing philosophy.
She earned the department’s Servant Leadership Award twice and has been recognized with a Certificate of Merit. She has attained the state’s Advanced Peace Officer certification.
Armstrong spent three years as a Celina patrol officer prior to his recent elevation to Detective. His new position will involve the processing of cases and evidence, as well as filing worked cases with the district attorney when appropriate. He will devote time and energy in the thorough investigation of crimes committed in Celina and, when required, will assist in the prosecution of offenders.
The new detective has completed two years of college and has also attained the Advanced Peace Officer certification from the state of Texas. A member of the Celina Police Association, Armstrong, who counts on 10 years of law enforcement experience, has been honored with selection as Celina Police Officer of the Year in the recent past.
“Our police force is stronger with the promotion of these two individuals,” Griggs said. “Our priority is to ensure that we have personnel who are not only properly prepared but also fully committed to ensuring that Celina is a safe and secure city, partnering hand-in-hand with the community we serve.”
