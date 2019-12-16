Celina police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two people suspected of stealing more than $1,000 worth of items from Brookshire's grocery store.

The suspects were driving a four-door black truck of unknown make or model.

Contact Detective Phillips at jphillips@celina-tx.gov with any information or questions. Reference Incident #19179839.

