As public health has become the top priority over the past four weeks, the Celina Police Department has had to make several changes to ensure the city’s residents and its 29-officer police force are safe – from COVID-19 and everyday crime.
Celina Police Chief Tony Griggs said the department’s personal protective equipment (PPE) supply chain has remained steady with their needs, so all officers have P95 particulate respirator masks and gloves on hand. They’ve also brought in more safety glasses to have available for officers for an added layer of safety.
Officers don’t necessarily wear PPE around the clock, but Collin County dispatch determines if a person involved with a call might be exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 so CPD officers can be prepared for when they arrive. And, further steps are being taken with callers to avoid direct contact.
“Any kind of calls that come in that they can handle over the telephone, they're trying to handle those over the phone without having to actually make face-to-face contact with someone,” Griggs said.
When officers do need to make face-to-face contact, they avoid going into residences or buildings and ask residents to step outside so everyone can maintain a safe distance from one another.
“There are emergency situations that occur that our officers will have to deal with, but in situations that they can, they're going to try to control the contact as much as possible,” Griggs said.
And, if officers do encounter a person who may be sick, Griggs said they can call on their counterparts at the Celina Fire Department – which has full PPE equipment – to assist and evaluate the individual.
Although fewer people are on the road, routine traffic stops are still a part of the job, so Griggs said officers are taking steps to position themselves to avoid close contact during stops.
At CPD’s headquarters on N. Colorado Street, keeping the station’s foot traffic minimal was an early goal. Griggs said officer shift assignments have been adjusted so there are fewer people at the station at once and the six-foot rule can be adhered to inside and outside the station.
After each of those shifts, equipment, vehicles and station doors and counters are being disinfected
The department also had to ask the generous public to hold off on visits and gifts for the time being.
“Early on, when the COVID mitigation started, we had to seal off the PD basically,” Griggs said. “Our community is always dropping food and things like that off, and we appreciate that greatly, but we do ask during this period not to drop the food off.”
While Celina’s crime levels have held steady for the most part, Griggs said there has been a slight increase in domestic disturbances.
“I think a lot of that's related to just the fact that people are enclosed and having to stay home for such a long period of time,” he said.
But staying home is critical to bringing this chapter to an end.
“We just ask that everybody follow the disaster declarations. We're here for them. If they need us, please call,” Griggs said. “By all of us working together, following the disaster declarations, we'll get through this and everybody will be safer.”
