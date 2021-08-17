On Tuesday, the Celina Police Department executed a Search and Arrest Warrant in the 2000 block of Maxwell Court in Aubrey, Texas.
The warrant was issued in response to a call regarding the burglary of a building on the 900 block of W. Frontier Parkway on Aug. 7. During the burglary investigation, patrol officers discovered over $20,000 of property belonging to the victim was stolen from a storage unit.
Further research showed that an employee of the storage unit and their family members were responsible for the burglary, police said. Additionally, the Celina Criminal Investigative Division and Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) learned one of the suspects was selling the stolen items on social media. The CRU Section was able to purchase one of the stolen items from the suspect. Three suspects were arrested on scene, and the third will be apprehended at a later date. The Criminal Investigative Division and Crime Reduction Unit recovered all the stolen property taken from the storage unit.
“I want residents of Celina to feel safe and for their property to be protected,” Police Chief John Cullison said. “Our fine officers and investigators quickly responded to a call and were able to find the stolen property, make the arrests, and prevent these bad actors from future criminal activity in our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.