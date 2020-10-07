The Celina Police Department Chief Tony Griggs has retired.
To serve as interim chief of police, the city has retained the services of Allwin Barrow.
Barrow has committed his entire adult life to law enforcement and public safety. He has distinguished himself with a successful 50-year career in both public and private services. The most recent 30 years, he served as a police chief in three Texas cities and as a contracted interim chief of police in eight others where he recruited, recommended and helped hire his replacement chief.
Barrow has consulted with the United States Department of Defense and Department of Justice and assisted numerous federal government agencies, private corporations, and cities alike by designing and implementing programs and policies for drug-demand reduction, counter-terror preparedness, leadership development, labor-management relations, and improved management practices.
With the assistance of Barrow, a nation-wide search for a replacement chief will begin after the holidays.
City Manager Jason Laumer noted that finding a replacement is a top priority.
"We are searching for a chief of police that embodies the spirit of Servant Leadership and understands the demands of a police department in a rapidly growing city," he said.
Mayor Sean Terry acknowledged that while many cities are cutting budgets and defunding their police, the city of Celina values our police department and continues to move forward with its growth plans.
He stated, "The recently passed budget allows for the hiring of four additional officers and two civilians to help with case workload this year. Over the last few years, the city has greatly increased police officers to keep up with the growth and their pay. Additionally, to support our growing police department, design plans are underway for a new, state-of-the-art central police station at the corner of Coit and Punk Carter."
