The Celina Police Department is looking to open doors through its hiring process.
The department has expanded its hiring process to allow those not certified through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to apply and go through an application process that could land them at a police academy in order to eventually become a Celina Police Officer.
The department, which usually hires officers laterally from other departments, first began the process with one individual, Officer Nevin Flynn, who went to the police academy through the Celina Police Department and had his swearing-in ceremony in October.
This is the first time the department is undergoing a mass hiring process for non-certified individuals, Celina Police Sgt. Jeremy Wilson said.
Wilson said the initiative comes as an effort to provide a broadened hiring approach as the Celina Police Department grows.
“We have no doubt that eventually, one day we will have our own training in our own academy or at least an academy with other agencies in the area due to our size,” he said.
The first part of the hiring process for non-certified individuals involves a multi-step path that includes submitting an application, filling out a preliminary interview form, taking a written test and then taking a physical test that includes a 2,000-meter row and dragging a 180-pound dummy.
“Being a police officer is physically demanding so we just want to make sure you're physically fit enough to carry out the duties of the job,” Wilson said.
After that, applicants who make it through those levels must provide a personal history statement, undergo a background check and then conduct a formal interview with the department. Applicants who make it through those steps must then undergo a polygraph test as well as a psychological exam, a drug exam and a medical exam. Upon passing those, Wilson said, those applicants will be accepted into the police academy.
Wilson said the current hiring effort comes as departments compete to attract officers. In addition, he said, fewer people want to be police officers.
“We're seeing a lot less people wanting to be a police officer than in the past, and with us growing, we're growing so much that we're needing more people every time,” he said.
The Celina Police Department is looking to hire nine people during the current fiscal year, Wilson said.
In addition, he said, putting applicants through an academy of the department’s choosing allows the Celina Police Department to “mold” new hires.
“Being a police officer in Celina is not much different than being a police officer anywhere else, but we have our own little quirks like anybody else,” Wilson said. “It's like our own little family, and like any family, we're a little bit different. That gives us the opportunity to mold them from the get go and how we would like things done and ultimately, we'll make the right police officer for us.”
