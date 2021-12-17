The Celina community got an early look this week at what it can expect from its future police department headquarters.
“It is the largest project the city has on the books right now,” Celina Police Chief John Cullison told Celina City Council members on Tuesday. “It’s going to allow us to really expand our abilities to serve the public, and this is really a catalyst for our growth as a police department but also as a city.”
During Tuesday’s council meeting, Hal Sargent, President/CEO at Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects, presented renderings and a master plan for the forthcoming Celina Police Department headquarters, which are slated to be located at the corner of Punk Carter Parkway and Coit Road. Sargent said the plans had been about a year in the making.
According to the master plan presented Tuesday, phase one of the headquarters development would include the main police building and an asset building that Sargent said could be used as a garage or utility area. Phase two would include an expansion of the police building and asset building, the addition of a support building and a training building. The master plan also includes spots for a jail and 10-lane firing range.
“Because of your phenomenal growth, the only way we could really react to it and be flexible was a one-story building, which is something that I don’t think anybody expected at the beginning,” Sargent said.
He added that the structure will mostly be made of heavy timber, which he said is an interesting approach that presents the need for precise math.
“It’s going to be a very warm building, which is something that’s very desirable in a police facility,” he said.
Plans for the police building include the creation of a community and training room that will be located off the main lobby as well as courtyard space that Cullison said could be used for community events.
“We want to get away from that very monolithic approach,” Cullison said. “We want to make it a warm campus for both our employees and also for our visitors.”
