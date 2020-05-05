The Celina Police Department this week released its annual crime report for 2019, available at City Hall upon reopening Monday and online at celina-tx.gov. The comprehensive report looks at the city’s overall crime statistics with comparisons to past years and at new and upcoming projects for the department.
The city continues to see exponential growth, ending 2019 at 22,641 over 18,860 in 2018.
The department reports 11 violent crimes, 148 property crimes and 228 vehicle accidents last year.
CPD Chief of Police Tony Griggs said the crime rates, when figured per 1,000 residents, have decreased over the past several years.
“The city is still experiencing overall downward trends in crime,” he said. “Violent crime has been reduced 64 percent since 2015 per 1,000 in population. From ’18 to ’19 we had a 39 drop in violent crime.”
The 2018 report showed a spike in property crime, but the department has seen a 32 percent drop overall since 2015. Theft of construction materials, which drives property theft numbers, is an issue the department has faced head on over the past couple of years.
The city created a task force of sorts, bringing together builders, city staff and other stakeholders to identify strategies to deter construction site theft. In fact, the initiative garnered a 2019 Texas Municipal Excellence Award in public safety from the Texas Municipal League last October.
The collaborative effort found 28 best practices for a resource guide to help builders implement the strategies.
Griggs said this is an ongoing effort since development will continue in Celina for years to come. He said that once distancing measures are not a factor, the group will meet again to revisit the strategies and develop new ways to solve thefts.
Additionally, longtime Public Information Officer Chase Guidera was promoted to full time as community police officer to manage problem-solving initiatives like the construction site theft initiative.
The report also offers information on domestic violence offenses, which saw a 6.9 percent decrease per 1,000 residents last year.
Residents can get information on the department’s racial profiling response, as required by the Texas Racial Profiling Law. This explores complaints, use of force and overall stops and offenses. The report found that the department does not experience a problem regarding racial profiling practices and has received no complaints of racial profiling from the public.
Among more exciting news in the report is continued growth for the department with the acquisition of more than 23 acres for a new headquarters building at the future Coit Road and Punk Carter Parkway.
Find out more crime information and about department initiatives and awards in the full report.
