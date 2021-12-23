Police lights
The Celina Police Department announced Wednesday that it responded to a disturbance call related to a woman’s death. 

According to a department press release, Celina police were dispatched at approximately 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to an unknown disturbance on the 3400 block of South Dallas Parkway.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed that there was no disturbance, only distraught family members who were grieving over the loss of their family member,” the department stated.

According to the department, officers were made aware of the body of a 41-year-old white female who was found within her residence.

Initial reports indicate that officers have found no evidence of foul play, the department stated, adding that the scene was under investigation. As of Wednesday, police were attempting to interview possible witnesses, but the area had been cleared and was safe for residents to resume their normal activities.   

The Celina Police Department said any further details pertinent to the public would be released if uncovered through the investigation.

