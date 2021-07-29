A Celina Police investigation has led to the identification of multiple parties involved in construction material thefts across Collin and Dallas counties.
According to a statement provided to the Celina Record by Celina Police Det. Josh Armstrong, a theft encountered by a Celina patrol officer led to an investigation that has resulted in the recovery of over $18,000 worth of lumber.
The night of July 6, a Celina patrol officer saw two suspicious panel vans leaving a new housing addition in Celina that has several homes under construction, Armstrong stated. The officer was able to perform a traffic stop for one of the vans for a traffic violation, and in doing so he found that the van was loaded to capacity with new lumber. Armstrong stated the driver gave a story about the lumber that was quickly found to be a lie.
“Officers were able to determine that the two vans observed had just stolen the lumber from a construction site,” Armstrong stated.
Celina police determined a possible address in Dallas for where the suspects might be living and contacted the Dallas Police Department. Dallas police located two vans at the address with lumber inside that matched the markings of what had been found as stolen from Celina, Armstrong stated.
Through security footage, officers found that all three vans had been in the neighborhood during the time the lumber was stolen.
“The vans were seized along with the lumber inside of them,” Armstrong stated. “Detectives were able to identify multiple parties involved in not only this theft, but construction material thefts that have occurred across Collin County and Dallas County.”
The investigation is ongoing because information is being shared with multiple agencies, Armstrong stated.
“The lumber recovered from these three vans totaled $18,598.80,” Armstrong stated. “The recovery of this lumber is a direct result of the proactive policing and excellent work by the patrol officers.”
