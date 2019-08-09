The 2nd annual Celina Oktoberfest celebration is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 12 in the city’s historic downtown square at West Walnut and North Ohio Streets in Celina. This family-friendly event will be presented rain or shine.
Produced by the Greater Celina Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Landmark Bank, Celina Oktoberfest will feature live performances from festive bands including The Royal Klobasneks and The Dogensteins, a tempting assortment of traditional German foods and a biergarten boasting a bountiful selection of bubbling brews.
Celina Oktoberfest will kick off with a ceremonial tapping of the keg and traditional toast. Exciting events will follow throughout the day and evening. A bratwurst-eating contest, a Dachshund Derby dog race, stein-holding and beer-pong competitions are scheduled. The day’s top college football games will be shown on a giant screen in the square. Adults and children can participate in Chicken Dance circles and traditional German costume contests. Youngsters can enjoy bounce houses, an obstacle course, pumpkin- and cookie-decorating activities and interact with unicorn ponies in the free Kids’ Zone.
Authentic German delicacies and other culinary treats will be served up at Celina Oktoberfest by a variety of food-and-beverage purveyors including Po’ Boy Place; Papa’s Homemade Ice Cream; Conway’s Corn Dogs and Shuckers Roasted Corn. Among the numerous merchandise vendors will be Rustic Ranch Décor; A Fresh Perspective; Chalk Couture; and Isla Grace Boutique.
Tickets will be soon available for advanced purchase at celinaoktoberfest.com. They will also be sold at the gate on the day of the event. For information and updates about Celina Oktoberfest, follow @CelinaOktoberfest on Facebook and @celina_oktoberfest on Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.