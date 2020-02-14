Beginning March 16, the Celina Public Library will be undergoing an expansion and remodeling.
To accommodate the freshening up, the facility will close for about two to three weeks, according to Director of Library Services Linda Shaw. As soon as a completion date becomes clear, officials will communicate the reopening date.
“The library will undergo a slight transformation during the time it’s closed,” she said. “We will be updating the furniture, changing the flooring, adding tables, and making room for an additional 1,000 books. Although the library has always been a welcoming place, the new surroundings will make it even more comfortable and accommodating.”
During the closure for the renovation, library patrons with books and other materials may return them to the external book drop. Fines or penalties for delayed returns during the construction will be waived. Books and other materials placed in the external book drop will be retrieved daily and checked back into the library’s collection.
Notwithstanding the closure, library patrons will have uninterrupted access to online services such as Overdrive for e-books and other similar online services, including the Inter-Library Loan program. If any Inter-Library Loan requests are made during the construction period, patrons may pick up the requested material as soon as the library reopens after the renovation.
Patrons with checked books and other material may also extend their book check-in date online. At the same time, to accommodate the closure, library patrons may check out a higher number of items than usual, with the approval of the dispensing librarian.
“We, of course, want the renovation to have as little impact as possible on our patrons,” Shaw said. “That’s why we’re relaxing a few of our standing rules and regulations. Our patrons have been exceptional, and we want this renovation to be a way for us to say, ‘thank you’ to them for their continued membership.”
Among the changes will be flying book displays; renovated and upholstered chairs; updated furniture; new tables in the children’s area; a book-drop under the counter; new carpeting, seating, and shelving along the walls to accommodate the new materials.
A formal ribbon-cutting will be scheduled after the renovations are completed. Questions may be directed to the library at 972-382-8655 prior to March 15. During the renovation, patrons may call 972-382-2682, est. 1101 with questions.
