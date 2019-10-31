For the fourth year, Government Finance Officers Association recently awarded the city of Celina its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.

The award reflects the commitment of the city and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting, according to the GFOA. In order to receive the award, the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and a communications device.

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individuals or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to Finance Director Jay Toutounchian.

There are over 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America, a GFOA release states.

Budget season
corund - stock.adobe.com
