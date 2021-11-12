Celina CGA
Courtesy of city of Celina

The Celina City Council on Tuesday recognized and honored the first graduating class of the city's Citizens Government Academy.

From July 22nd to Oct. 28th, the class of 14 residents and business owners embarked on a nine-week course to become better equipped to engage in civic leadership. Classes included subjects such as department overview, applicable law, community engagement, citizen concerns, staff responsibilities, governmental operations and servant leadership.

“Each participant graciously volunteered their point-of-view, time, and expertise, allowing for a well-rounded and dynamic inaugural Citizens Government Academy,” Mayor Sean Terry said. “This inaugural class showed diligence in attendance of these sessions, learning the operations of their city and recognizing the importance of support and cooperation with local government.”

“I am very proud of the commitment and hard work of this inaugural class of our Citizens Government Academy,” City Manager Jason Laumer said. “This group is positioned to be more engaged in public decision-making and serve as ambassadors for the City of Celina as we grow and develop in the coming years.”

The 2021 inaugural Celina Citizens Government Class graduates are:

Anthony Scudieri

Allison Alvino

Daniel Gall Jr.

Daniel Trigo

Jane Ramsay

Jason Bartik

Jason Branson

Juan Martinez

KJ Clark

Ryan Samuelson

Sandra Martinez

Shane Isaacks

Tom Parsons

Travis Riley

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments