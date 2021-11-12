The Celina City Council on Tuesday recognized and honored the first graduating class of the city's Citizens Government Academy.
From July 22nd to Oct. 28th, the class of 14 residents and business owners embarked on a nine-week course to become better equipped to engage in civic leadership. Classes included subjects such as department overview, applicable law, community engagement, citizen concerns, staff responsibilities, governmental operations and servant leadership.
“Each participant graciously volunteered their point-of-view, time, and expertise, allowing for a well-rounded and dynamic inaugural Citizens Government Academy,” Mayor Sean Terry said. “This inaugural class showed diligence in attendance of these sessions, learning the operations of their city and recognizing the importance of support and cooperation with local government.”
“I am very proud of the commitment and hard work of this inaugural class of our Citizens Government Academy,” City Manager Jason Laumer said. “This group is positioned to be more engaged in public decision-making and serve as ambassadors for the City of Celina as we grow and develop in the coming years.”
The 2021 inaugural Celina Citizens Government Class graduates are:
Anthony Scudieri
Allison Alvino
Daniel Gall Jr.
Daniel Trigo
Jane Ramsay
Jason Bartik
Jason Branson
Juan Martinez
KJ Clark
Ryan Samuelson
Sandra Martinez
Shane Isaacks
Tom Parsons
Travis Riley
