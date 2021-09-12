K.J. Clark loves seeing the American flag flying high in Celina.
“That is symbolic of what the community is,” the Celina resident said Saturday. “I could see that when I was driving into town, and I knew where I was going. It’s something that makes you be proud to be part of this community.”
The flag rose Saturday morning on a Celina Fire Department ladder truck as Celina police officers, fire department personnel, city officials and residents gathered in the city’s downtown square to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
The ceremony was hosted by American Legion Post 145, Celina’s local chapter.
“The American Legion thought that because of the anniversary of 9/11, it was on us to spearhead an event to bring everyone together and pray and remember what happened 20 years ago,” said Andy Hopkins, post commander and Celina city councilman. “Because if not us, who?”
The gathering included prayers for those who died, those who had lost loved ones, first responders and members of the military.
“To me and many of the people in the American Legion and in Celina in general, prayer is a very positive thing and a necessary thing for us,” Hopkins said. “Every day throughout the week, not just Sundays. And prayer seemed appropriate to couple with remembering those fallen and those surviving in our military and first responders.”
Hopkins said roughly 200 people showed up for the morning event.
“This town is amazing,” he said. “For the turnout we get, the support we get, for our first responders, our city in general, it’s really heartwarming to see.”
