In the past few days at around 2:30 p.m., Anthony Morel has looked up to see a group of mothers and their children collecting around his restaurant kitchen door.
It’s around that time that the nearby elementary school lets out for the day.
“You guys alright?” Morel will ask.
“They want to see the robot,” the mothers reply. “It’s big talk around school right now.”
That’s when Morel will send out Gwen, the delivery robot he’s hired on to help serve food at his Celina restaurant in the Light Farms development. The kids get a chance to rub Gwen’s cat-like ears and interact with her almost feline facial expressions. They also get to see her in action as she maneuvers around the restaurant doing her job.
Today, anyone who visits The Nook CKMC will see the robot scooting from kitchen to table with trays of food. She’s only been on the scene for about three weeks, but for Morel, she’s proven to be helpful.
After opening a restaurant in March of 2020, at the beginning of a pandemic, Morel and his wife have done their fair share of pivoting. They’ve faced serving solely to-go orders, opening their doors at limited capacity and dealing with staff shortages at the beginning of the year. The most recent summer season proved to be a peak time for the new restaurant, which at that point had a full staff, Morel said. But as the new school year began and the delta variant of the coronavirus took hold, the restaurant lost some staff members.
“So revenue and sales and volume was still up, but staff was starting to get chopped down,” Morel said.
He came across an article about a Dallas restaurant that was using a robot in the midst of its own staffing shortages and soon after reached out to Plano-based American Robotech, saying he’d like to see a robot in action. The company came in on a Friday morning to configure the “BellaBot” to his restaurant and gave Morel a week to try it out.
Morel, a No Doubt fan, found himself impressed and christened the robot accordingly.
For Morel, bringing Gwen on board isn’t about replacing humans with a robot.
“Where I found the best way to use it it’s a tool to help the staff that I do have stay at their tables, stay out front in the house,” he said.
Morel knows exactly how long it takes to walk from The Nook’s kitchen to the furthest-away table in the dining area. He also knows that the 30 seconds it takes to make the trip could easily grow if diners ask for extra ranch or utensils. Meanwhile, he said, plates of food end up collecting in the kitchen waiting to be delivered to their tables.
These days, someone can put plates of food on Gwen’s trays and send her to the front where a server can put the food on the table. That keeps servers at the front manning the tables, Morel said, and if the restaurant does end up being short-staffed at one point, Gwen can also deliver food directly to tables, even speaking to diners.
“She has that warm personality, and she is interactive, and I think the more it evolves and updates, it’s going to be more interactive and user-friendly and stuff like that,” he said.
Looking ahead, Morel said he hopes to eventually have another robot who can take dirty dishes to the kitchen. He also sees the use of robots becoming more prevalent in the service industry.
“I think that the way that it’s going to really evolve and be successful is if they use them as a tool and not as a replacement,” he said. “It’s not a replacement for servers or for food runners or whatever. It’s a tool to help the ones that are here make more money, and it’s a tool to give the guests a better experience with their server.”
