The second class of the Celina Citizens Police Academy graduated on Nov. 18 in Celina City Council chambers.
The group kicked off classes on Sept. 16 and finished on Nov. 13.
The academy, designed to strengthen the relationship between Celina police and community members, is open to Celina citizens who are at least 18 years old. The program covers criminal law, investigations and other aspects of police work.
After graduating, academy participants are eligible to become a part of the Volunteers in Policing and Citizens on Patrol groups.
“It has been an honor and privilege to be a member of the second Celina Citizens Police Academy,” CPA Class 2 President Debra Davis said in a speech. “I personally have been so enriched by my experience. The past 12 weeks have been some of the best learning opportunities I have ever had. The academy pushed me out of my box, and I needed that.”
The Celina Police Department has said the projected date for the third class is March 2022. Enrollment is limited to 30 people, according to the city website.
Graduates include: Alexis Rodriquez, Brock Sisney, Debra Davis, Jeffrey Morgan, Jorge Meza, Justin Spence, Jack Ousley, Kelly Thompson, Mark Rebro, Michael Casco, Nelson Lee, Oscar Mary, Rajan Shah, Samantha Morgan and Vicky Hogue.
New method for public records
Celina community members now have a new way to access public records.
The city of Celina on recently announced the launch of a new online service designed to streamline public records requests.
Using the service, JustFoia, community members can submit requests both anonymously or by creating an account and can track request statuses, make payments and receive records online.
The service is available at celinatx.justfoia.com/publicportal/home/newrequest.
Santa around town
“Fire Santa” will be traveling once again around Celina neighborhoods this year.
Celina children will be able to wave at Santa as he goes by in a Celina fire truck on multiple days in December, driving in different neighborhoods beginning at 6 p.m., according to the Celina Fire Department.
The event begins Dec. 2 when Fire Santa will visit the Sutton Fields and Creeks of Legacy neighborhoods.
- On Dec. 3, he will visit the Light Farms neighborhood.
- On Dec. 6, he will visit the Ownsby Farms, Carter Ranch and Bluewood neighborhoods.
- On Dec. 7, he will visit Preston Hills, Lilyana, Twelve Oaks, Wellspring Estates, Rolling Meadows Estates and Mustang Lakes.
- On Dec. 9, he will visit downtown, Preston 450, Heritage, Morgan Lake Estates and Parkside.
- On Dec. 13, he will visit High Point Estates, DC Ranch, Buffalo Ridge, Chalk Hill and North Preston Lakes.
The event ends Dec. 14, when he will visit Cambridge Crossing, Green Meadows, Greenway, Glen Crossing and The Columns.
