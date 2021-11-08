Martin Engelbert, the first paid Fire Chief of the Celina Fire Department and the facilities manager for the city of Celina died from cancer Wednesday morning.
The Celina Fire Department said funeral details would be announced once available.
“Our thoughts are prayers go out to his wife Kelly and his family during this difficult time,” the department said in a Facebook post. “We are forever grateful for his dedicated service to the citizens of Celina as public servant. This is a tremendous loss for the community of Celina and for the Celina Fire Department. Rest easy sir, we will take it from here.”
Road closure
County Road 99 will be closed from Louisiana Drive to Preston Road on Monday.
The street will be temporarily closed to all through traffic to allow for widening, drainage and repaving work to accommodate the upcoming middle school traffic. Completion for this work is slated for Feb. 25.
A sense of place
The city of Celina earned the Resilience Award for its 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The city was recognized for its strategy haling its community to recover from and adapt to unforeseen events like the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city also earned the Urban Design Award for Celina’s Downtown Code and creation of a sense of place.
Clothing Drive
Celina ISD will host a Winter Clothes event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Lifeway Church.
Students will receive free clothing, shoes and hygiene items on a first come, first serve basis.
All clothing items range from a youth size 4 to an adult XXL.
