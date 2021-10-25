Ribbon cutting
Last week, the Celina City Council and Collin County representatives held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Collin County Outer Loop from Preston Road to the Dallas North Tollway. According to the Collin County website, the Collin County Outer Loop is a 55-mile planned multi-modal transportation facility that will go through cities like Celina, Anna, Melissa and Royse City. The facility is slated to include a freeway with a future retail corridor.
“Since 2000, the County has been in the process of planning for the facility starting with a corridor study and leading up to the identification of a preferred alignment,” the county website states.
Alarms triggered
Celina ISD reported Thursday that students had exited the Celina High School building for 40 minutes after fire alarms on the Celina High School campus were triggered due to a drop in water pressure. During that time, the Celina Fire Department inspected the campus and gave approval for students and staff to return to class.
“We appreciate the support of the Celina Fire and Police departments for their assistance assuring the safety of our students and staff,” the district stated.
Halloween celebration
The First United Methodist Church of Celina will host its “HalloWoW” Costume Fashion show and movie on the lawn” event on Saturday at 12465 FM 428. The event will include a food truck starting at 6 p.m. At that time, children will be able to present their costumes in a fashion show and earn prizes. Attendees can bring Halloween candy to pass out from lawn chairs or blankets.
The fashion show is slated for 6:30 p.m., and trick or treating is set for 7 p.m.
The event will also include the showing of “Hotel Transylvania” at 7:30 p.m.
