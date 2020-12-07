The run-off election for Place 4 on the Celina City Council will take place Tuesday.
The race features Wendi Wigginton and Ben Hangartner.
Residents can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Celina ISD Administration Building, Aubrey City Hall or the Pilot Point Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.