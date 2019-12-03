Experience the magical feel of a small-town Christmas as Celina ushers in the holiday season this Wednesday during Christmas on the Square.
The family-friendly event’s main focus is the lighting of 20,000 lights on the brand-new 30-foot-tall Christmas tree. The new festive decorations in the square feature an additional 50,000 lights, making for a total of 70,000 in Celina’s downtown, 142 N. Ohio St.
The free fun begins at 5 p.m. with a holiday market and community booths. There will be inflatables for kids to jump on as well as free photos with Santa – bring your own camera. Another great photo op comes in the form of a sled led by a real reindeer.
Other fun things to do at the event include a Giant Log Ride Slide, cupcakes with Mrs. Claus, train rides, hay rides, live performances and more holiday fun. There will also be a giant snow globe set up that will make for more great family photos.
At 6:30 p.m., the Celina ISD Drumline will lead Santa and the Fire Department to the brand new tree, which Celina Mayor Sean Terry will then light. The event, presented by Celina Main Street and the city of Celina, continues till 8 p.m.
Keep up with the details on Facebook.
