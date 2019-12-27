Kynese Bone'A Davis of Celina graduated with a bachelor of interdisciplinary studies degree from Angelo State University during its 2019 fall commencement ceremonies Dec. 14, in the ASU Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas.
Angelo State University conferred 452 undergraduate and 188 graduate degrees during its 2019 fall commencement exercises
Kynese Davis of Celina, TX, with a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies in Interdisciplinary Studies
Nancy Edwards of Plano, TX, with a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling
Kelsey Kerley of McKinney, TX, with a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling
Kenneth Lee of Plano, TX, with a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Kitrell Phillips of McKinney, TX, with a Bachelor of Security Studies in Intelligence and Analysis
David Scott of Allen, TX, with a Master of Education in Coaching,Sport,Rec Fit Admin
For more information, log on to angelo.edu.
