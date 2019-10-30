Celina Main Street was faced with the tough choice this week to cancel the last Friday Night Market of the season thanks to a cold forecast.
Although the National Weather Service shows an outlook of clear skies, a Friday night low of 36 would put the cool touch on the market in the Celina square.
The Friday Night Market will return in March for its spring season.
For more information on Friday Night Markets visit celinamarketonthesquare.com or follow on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.