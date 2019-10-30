Celina Main Street was faced with the tough choice this week to cancel the last Friday Night Market of the season thanks to a cold forecast.

Although the National Weather Service shows an outlook of clear skies, a Friday night low of 36 would put the cool touch on the market in the Celina square.

The Friday Night Market will return in March for its spring season.

For more information on Friday Night Markets visit celinamarketonthesquare.com or follow on Facebook.

Friday Night Market
Photos courtesy of Celina Main Street
