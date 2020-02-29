After facing the difficult choice of canceling the final market of 2019 due to weather in November, organizers are gearing up for the first Friday Night Market of the season when it returns to downtown Celina for the seventh year on March 6.
The first market of 2020, sponsored by Celina Concrete, kicks off at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. and features live music from Matthew Bell and the popular selection of locally grown and handmade products from 24 local vendors.
This year, the Friday Night Market is using a new application process for vendors, and organizers are hopeful the setup will be smoother and more informative for customers.
Each vendor is invited to create a profile on Farmspread where customers can learn more about the company, their products and how to contact them.
The 2020 lineup includes everything from crafts to skincare to baking goods, and downtown businesses will be open to the added downtown foot traffic.
The market will be downtown the first Friday night of every month through November, with the exception of July, when the market will be held on July 10.
The April event will feature Art at the Market, which made its debut last September to showcase local artisans. Vendors sell handmade items such as jewelry, sketches, wooden artwork, paintings and quilts.
Visit celinamarketonthesquare.com to apply to be an art vendor or for further information. The site also lists live music acts each month.
