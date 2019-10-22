Celina’s Trick-or-Treat on the Square is set to undergo a major transformation this year that will test the bravery of even the toughest trick-or-treaters, provide a fun and safe space for younger goblins, and entertain everyone with a movie, and a portion of a high school play.
Renamed Beware! Of the Square, the free event is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 26 in the downtown square. The square will be traffic-free that evening to ensure everyone’s safety.
Backed by Halloween-themed music, businesses along the historic square will provide plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters while a bounce house and obstacle course will be open for free play. Zombies and other ghoulish dancers will be challenged to learn the choreographed steps of Michael Jackson’s popular “Thriller” video.
“The evening will be filled with all sorts of fun activities for everyone,” Downtown Development Manager Rebecca Barton said. “It will be virtually non-stop entertainment. The Main Street Board is very excited about the revamped event, and we’re all looking forward to providing a great time for participants of all ages.”
Costumes are highly encouraged, of course, and participants with carved jack-o-lanterns or decorated pumpkins can bring them along for placement as part of a display and backdrop for attendee photos.
At 8:15 p.m., an outdoor screening of “Goosebumps” will be held on the lawn. Lawn chairs, blankets, and bug repellent spray can enhance the viewing experience of the family-friendly horror comedy.
As a special treat, the Celina High School Theater Department will present the opening act of a haunted attraction called “Nightmare on the Hill” at Two 29 On the Square, 229 W. Pecan St. A $5 per person admission fee will be collected, with funds used for the high school’s drama department activities. The presentation will conclude at the high school auditorium during the following week.
Cynthia Baker, theater instructor at the high school, said the out-of-the-ordinary split of the play will serve as a sort of movie trailer, giving people a chance to marvel at the students’ acting skills.
“This is an opportunity for those who don’t know Celina High School theater to experience the students’ amazing talent,” she said.
For information visit celina-tx.gov/downtownevents or celina360.com.
