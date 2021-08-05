The city of Celina today, following the release of information issued by the Upper Trinity River Water District (UTRWD), confirmed that water throughout the city is safe for all usage, including consumption. Like many cities and towns in North Texas, Celina receives its water supply from the UTRWD. Some residents reported discoloration in their water last night, and the city was immediately assured of the safety of the water they supply for Celina residents and businesses.
“I want to thank our residents who alerted us of discolored water yesterday evening,” City Manager Jason Laumer said. “The water district quickly acknowledged the issue and assured me that the water provided to the city is safe for use and consumption and met all standards set by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.”
Per the city's water provider, Celina residents and businesses should proceed using water in a normal manner. Users need not report any further discoloration, as the UTRWD is currently working to resolve the issue. Jason L. Pierce, Governmental Affairs & Communication manager for the UTRWD released the following statement to distribute to their customers in communities throughout North Texas.
“Upper Trinity Regional Water District (UTRWD) customers in its northeast service area may notice a change in the appearance of their tap water. The Harpool Water Treatment Plant, that treats water for this area, uses Chapman Lake in east Texas as its water supply source. Chapman Lake is experiencing an episode of green colored water because of a combination of submerged vegetation and an outbreak of algae, which has contributed to this change in water color. The water is safe to drink and use for all other purposes.
UTRWD is actively working to minimize the change in water color in its tap water and anticipates resolution of this temporary condition soon. The treatment process at the Harpool WTP has been adjusted to better address the removal of color from the raw water from Chapman Lake. UTRWD is also transporting water from its other treatment plant in Lewisville to the affected area to further minimize the impact. However, residents who are sensitive to water changes may still detect a slight difference in the color of their water. This is strictly an aesthetic issue. Again, the water is safe for drinking, cooking, bathing and all other purposes.
UTRWD will continue to monitor the water from Chapman Lake and make additional adjustments as needed. We appreciate your understanding as UTRWD works to return operations to normal.”
