Splash & Blast is on, and to celebrate the nation’s independence, Celina will feature free water slides and children’s activities in the park,
The event will feature Gator Country gator shows, live music by Dr. Bob and the Fortunate Sons, and a spectacular fireworks show at dark.
The city will be taking safety measures such as suggested social distancing, hand washing/sanitizing stations, and cleaning of equipment and attractions.
Celina Splash & Blast is set for 5-9 p.m. June 27 at Old Celina Park, 12670 FM428. Follow City of Celina Facebook page for updates on the event.
