Justin Beamis describes it as a “deer-in-the-headlights” look.
It’s the look that comes on someone’s face when, after practicing medical procedures on dummies or mannequins in a classroom, they’re suddenly faced with the task of helping a live patient for the first time.
“They’re frozen, they don’t know what to do, and the thought process is completely different,” Beamis said.
It’s a look he’s seen on the faces of new paramedics and students alike.
“The hardest thing for these guys and girls to learn is to talk,” Beamis said. “To interact. To touch somebody, because now you’ve got to touch a real live person that is probably in a very difficult situation, and so it creates that level of anxiety that you can’t simulate inside classrooms or with each other.”
Six Celina High School students will get to face that reality this year through a new program that gives them on-the-field experience for multiple aspects of the medical field.
This year, Celina ISD is rolling out a practicum in health science credit that allows students interested in health careers to work with the Celina Fire Department and local Celina businesses like Celina Drug, Celina Family Practice and Peak Performance in an effort to get real-life experience from different angles of the health science industry.
“We created it with the aspect of kind of giving a variety of experiences,” said Ryan Contreras, Celina ISD’s Career and Technical Education director.
The credit, offered to high school seniors, comes after students have taken three health science classes with the district. Through the year, the students will work on the field with six different places, including local health businesses, elementary schools and the Celina Fire Department.
“Being out here with actual patients, dealing with it and not being in a classroom setting, you’re in real life, it makes a big difference, and they get the full experience of it,” Celina Firefighter/EMT Philip Pongsatianwong said.
Pongsatianwong works with the students to teach them about all aspects of paramedic response, including taking someone’s blood pressure and the necessity of putting on a vest and helmet when working a roadway accident.
“These guys are doing a fantastic job of being sure they understand the realism of this entire job,” Beamis said.
Pongsatianwong said working with high school students involves helping get students comfortable with interacting with an adult who is in the midst of a medical problem. Beamis added that Celina’s comparative smallness compared to other cities means students will likely be helping on calls that involve people they know.
“So it’s going to bring a whole new element to the game, because now it’s real life,” Beamis said. “You know this person, just like some of the guys that are in the department right now. They live in the city, they’ve grown up here. We’ll run calls all the time on people that they know. And it creates that level of realism that you just don’t normally get when you go to a bigger city.”
While the program is in its first year, the goal is for it to grow over time.
“It’s a cool experience for both of us and for the schools to be bonding up with us like this, I think it’s going to be a huge benefit to the entire community,” Beamis said. “We’re going to see pretty good dividends coming from this thing.”
