The Celina City Council is slated to consider the same property tax rate as it looks ahead to the upcoming year.
On Tuesday, the Celina City Council voted to put a proposed tax rate and budget for the upcoming fiscal year on the Sept. 14 City Council meeting agenda for adoption.
Celina Finance Director Robin Bromiley said the city began working on the budget in February. The proposed property tax rate for fiscal year 2022 is $0.645 per $100 in valuation, the same rate that was adopted the previous year.
“We did this by adjusting our debt rate up a little bit and reducing our M&O (maintenance and operations) rate overall,” Bromiley said Tuesday. “We have been consistent with the 0.645 for the past five years now, and we hope to continue that trend.”
According to city documentation, the proposed budget will raise about $3.5 million more in property tax revenue, a 28.49% increase from the previous year’s budget. Property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year will amount to $2.4 million.
According to the city’s proposed budget, the average taxable single-family home value is $399,888 as of July. With the proposed property tax rate, the city tax paid on the average single-family home in Celina will be about $2,579.
According to the proposed budget, total revenues are expected to reach $72.13 million for the upcoming fiscal year, $15.28 million over the previous year.
Bromiley’s presentation showed that about 51% of the city’s $72 million in proposed revenue funds will come from rates, fees and charges while 21% will come from ad valorem taxes. Licensing and permits account for 14%, and sales tax revenue accounts for 6%.
Of the city’s budgeted $80.1 million in expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year, 40% will go to utilities, Bromiley said, while 15% goes to public safety, 15% goes to public services and 10% goes to general government. Development Services will account for about 9% and debt service payments account for 8%.
The budget includes 30.5 new employees, Bromiley said, including nine new police personnel.
The city has scheduled public hearings on the proposed tax rate and budget for 5 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Celina City Council Chambers at 112 N. Colorado St.
