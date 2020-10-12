Trick or treat

Trick or treaters pick up treats at the Celina Museum and Visitor’s Center during a past year’s Trick-or-Treat on the Square. The event was revamped last year in into Beware! Of the Square.

 Courtesy of Celina Main Street

The city of Celina is hosting its second annual Halloween celebration.

Beware! Of the Square, Part 2, sponsored by CoServ, will be held from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 24. Admission is free, and all festivities will be on and around the Downtown Square.

Visitors will enjoy fun and activities for all ages including trick-or-treating, vendor booths, food and beverages (adult and age-appropriate), carnival games, inflatables, and rides and attractions. There will also be a haunted trail, sponsored by Celina High School. Those who enter will be taken through a spooky, back alley maze. Tickets are $5, and proceeds go to Celina High School Theater Group.

There will also be an Escape Room (The Cabin). Your wilderness vacation has taken an unexpected turn. Something is not right at the cabin, and soon you find you have had unexpected visitors. Before they return, calling for help is your only means of survival. Tickets are $10 and include entry to the haunted trail).

The event will also include a Thriller Flash Mob and guest appearances from spooky characters.

Wind down your night with the movie, Ghostbusters. The film is rated PG-13 and will begin at 8 p.m. Young and the young at heart are encouraged to wear costumes.

For more information on the event, visit the LifeInCelinaTX Facebook page and click on events.

