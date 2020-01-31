The city will host Coffee with Council and the Mayor from 7-9 a.m. Feb. 12 at Lucy’s on the Square, 127 N. Ohio St.
Stop by Lucy's on the Square, have some coffee and meet the City Council members. This event will be a casual come-and-go event with coffee and pastries provided by Lucy's.
