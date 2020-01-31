Lucy's on the Square
Lucy's on the Square

The city will host Coffee with Council and the Mayor from 7-9 a.m. Feb. 12 at Lucy’s on the Square, 127 N. Ohio St.

Stop by Lucy's on the Square, have some coffee and meet the City Council members. This event will be a casual come-and-go event with coffee and pastries provided by Lucy's. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments