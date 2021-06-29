Old Celina Park
Rendering courtesy of city of Celina

The city of Celina on Tuesday announced grand opening celebration for the Old Celina Park expansion project.

On July 10th, residents and city officials will gather near the newly built concessions pavilion for a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting.

The park expansion boasts four new synthetic turf baseball/softball fields, expanded grass multisport playing fields, a new concessions area, expanded walking trails and nearly 400 new parking spaces. The morning's activities will include a kids zone featuring inflatables, face painting and local DJ Loud & Clear.

“The City of Celina prioritizes the building and maintenance of our parks to promote community recreation and wellness,” City Manager Jason Laumer said. “This expansion makes Old Celina Park the flagship of our city parks masterplan and will serve as a gathering place for sports leagues, entertainment events and other fitness and recreational activities benefitting residents of Celina and friends who will come here to compete for generations to come.”

“With this park expansion, Celina finally has facilities that offer year-round playability,” Parks and Recreation Director Cody Webb said. “The synthetic turf ball fields, over three and a half additional acres of multi-use fields and the additional 400 parking spaces provide our growing parks and recreation department the ability to meet the recreational needs of our Celina families for the foreseeable future.”

Information on reserving fields at Old Celina Park or information on inclement weather policies is at celina-tx.gov/253/Parks-Recreation.

Old Celina Park is located at 12670 FM 428 in Celina.

